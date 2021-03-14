Wootrade Reaches Market Cap of $112.34 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $112.34 million and $14.07 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00441442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00063457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00091597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00067604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00510872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wootrade Token Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,399,152 tokens. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official website is woo.network

Wootrade Token Trading

