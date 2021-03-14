World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of World Fuel Services worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INT. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.