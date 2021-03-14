Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $2.92 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $5,150.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.00441391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00061956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048222 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00638552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00070647 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

