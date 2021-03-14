WPP TOKEN Price Tops $0.0021 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $5,553.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00048732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00651031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070992 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00034810 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.