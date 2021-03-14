Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,350.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.29 or 0.00013787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $543,800.25 and approximately $14,350.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00446516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00061295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00050360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.15 or 0.00509254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011463 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

