Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Tops $89.85 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.02 billion and approximately $89.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $59,951.77 or 0.99860728 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00078075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 133,695 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

