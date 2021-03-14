Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $414.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $265.97 or 0.00441726 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.00442103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00062938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.41 or 0.00502245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,048,138 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

