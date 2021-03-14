X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:XYF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,237. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of X Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

