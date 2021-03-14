XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of XFLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 316,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

