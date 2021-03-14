XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of XFLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 316,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.36.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.
