Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,746,600 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the February 11th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

