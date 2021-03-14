XMax (XMX) Trading Up 24.2% This Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $7.28 million and $1.37 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035854 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,238,698,970 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

