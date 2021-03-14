Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xperi has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xperi to earn ($0.30) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPER. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

