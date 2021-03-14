xRhodium (XRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,496.00

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $10,496.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $3.61 or 0.00005963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002339 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00036607 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00015518 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

