Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.72 million and $33,576.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00246291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00092490 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056170 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,914,056 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

