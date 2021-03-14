Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Yellowstone Acquisition Company Profile

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.