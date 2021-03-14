Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.10 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93.
Yellowstone Acquisition Company Profile
