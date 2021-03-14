YFValue (YFV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00444127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00093082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00067194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

