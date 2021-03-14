YIELD App 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $80.42 million and $1.20 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00638241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00035640 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,842,957 tokens. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

