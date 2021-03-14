Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Tops $19.95 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and $2.16 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

