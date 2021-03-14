yieldwatch Reaches Market Cap of $10.88 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $2.47 million worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00443755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00061408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00508430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,442,050 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars.

