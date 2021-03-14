YOU COIN (YOU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.42 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.