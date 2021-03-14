Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 42.7% in February

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Get Youdao alerts:

NYSE DAO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 483,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,178. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 14.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.