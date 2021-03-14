Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $6.54 on Friday, reaching $229.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,040. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.