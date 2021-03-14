Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after buying an additional 601,430 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,440,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,949. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

