Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYEG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,531,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 46,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.27.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

