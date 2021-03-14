Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

FBIO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 961,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

