Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce sales of $153.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $474.11 million, a PE ratio of 165.87 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock valued at $137,832. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

