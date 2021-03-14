Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 288,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,022. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,259 shares of company stock valued at $184,308. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 49.2% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 267,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 262,397 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

