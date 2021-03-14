Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Radian Group posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,940. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Radian Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

