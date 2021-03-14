Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.99, for a total transaction of $2,225,077.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,060,409.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,540 shares of company stock worth $29,126,717. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.84. The company had a trading volume of 694,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.54 and its 200 day moving average is $330.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -279.54 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

