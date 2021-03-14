Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.85. 572,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,447,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $660,404.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

