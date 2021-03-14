Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $573.50 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

