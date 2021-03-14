Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 510,486 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $76,730,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,550. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

