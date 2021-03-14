Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Atlassian posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.