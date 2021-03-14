Zacks: Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.