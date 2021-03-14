Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.88.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

