Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 26,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 302,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.