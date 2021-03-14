Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $196.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.91 million to $199.10 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $196.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $11.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $16.08.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

