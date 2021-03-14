Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report sales of $58.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $940.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

