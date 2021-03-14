Zacks: Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $694.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $689.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

