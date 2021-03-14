Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $750,000.00

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $750,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $800,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $760,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.85 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $850.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

In related news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,922,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

