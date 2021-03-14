Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to announce sales of $157.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $106.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,736 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $933.94 million, a P/E ratio of 604.00 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

