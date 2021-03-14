Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce $5.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $22.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $23.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.38 billion to $27.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 146.2% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $514.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $318.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.62 and a 200 day moving average of $533.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

