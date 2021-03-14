Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

