Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 298,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.