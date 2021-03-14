Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.29. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,636,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,881,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

