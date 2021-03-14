Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. S&T Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

STBA stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 260,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,601. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

