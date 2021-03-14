Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.27 Million

Brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $154.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.90 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $151.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $665.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $720.22 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,329.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

