Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 957,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,157. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -421.09.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Chubb Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,146,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

