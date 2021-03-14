Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 463,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,072. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

