Zacks: Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.96. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,966.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

OBNK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OBNK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. 58,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

